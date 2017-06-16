  2. Green

Uber Air engineering head thinks Elon’s tunnels are a bad idea

'I will throw down the gauntlet and challenge him any day.'

At Michelin's Movin' On sustainable mobility conference this week in Montreal, Uber Elevate Director of Engineering Mark Moore discussed his vision for airborne transportation. Referring to the service as Uber Air, Moore related how electric, vertical-takeoff-and-landing (VTOL) aircraft are the key to taking daily transportation to the third dimension, making short trips of 20 to 60 miles eight times quicker than driving. He talked about how quiet electric aircraft make better neighbors than noisy helicopters, and how the low need for infrastructure and the efficiency of sharing and automation will make it more cost effective as the tech evolves.

Then in a panel moderated by FlightGlobal Managing Editor Stephen Trimble, the former NASA engineer (in his own words) threw down the gauntlet, challenging Elon Musk's ideas about building tunnels underground to manage traffic congestion. Speaking about Musk's tunneling endeavor, The Boring Company, Moore said, "Boring. Hmm. Not a good name for a company." He said he'd love to challenge Musk to a debate on airborne vs. subterranean mobility. Moore also cited the heavy costs of tunneling. "It is about as expensive of an infrastructure solution as you can imagine."

Tunneling costs are already on Musk's lists of concerns, though, and he believes he has solutions to make his underground dreams more affordable. On The Boring Company's FAQ page, the company outlines a number of ways it intends to reduce the costs of tunneling, such as increasing boring power, using electricity and automation, tunneling continuously, and reducing the tunnel diameter to the minimum it needs to move cars, people, and goods around. The FAQ page also states, "Unlike flying cars, tunnels are weatherproof, out of sight and won't fall on your head." Musk has also stated in the past that, "If somebody doesn't maintain their flying car, it could drop a hubcap and guillotine you."

Moore took umbrage with that idea. "The last of my concerns is that a hubcap is going to come flying off and hurt someone," he said. Moore added, "These are not flying cars. These are very sophisticated, electric, vertical-takeoff-and-landing aircraft. They don't even have hubcaps."

Moore is not convinced about tunneling costs either. "I do not see it as an economically feasible solution. I think it's a great precursor to trying to build communities on Mars." He added, "I will throw down the gauntlet and challenge him any day that we can prove what we're doing is much more economically feasible, and much more able to meet the needs of what users really need, which is high-productivity travel solutions."

Moore did add that Musk is a "hero" of his. "He's done incredible things with Tesla and SpaceX."

Uber plans to begin testing its VTOL mobility system in Dallas in 2020, with plans for a commercial launch of the service in 2023. Uber Air needs little infrastructure, and can land at "vertiports" on, say, the top of a parking garage without disturbing those nearby. This allows Uber to provide door-to-door trips when combined with its car service. The trials, Moore said, will help prove the safety of the system and allow people to get used to the idea of electric flying taxis. Once that happens, people will be treated to fast, safe, and efficient air travel, avoiding the congestion and the perils of the highway.

Related Video:
  • News Source: Mark Moore, Uber Elevate
Create alerts for any tag below
Etc. Green Transportation Alternatives Electric Future elon musk flying car mark moore movin on the boring company uber uber air uber elevate

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

The Toyota Way: 14 Management Principles from the World's Greatest Manufacturer
Porsche 911: 50 Years
How to Keep Your Volkswagen Alive: A Manual of Step-by-Step Procedures for the Compleat Idiot
How Cars Work
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Otium Wireless Sports Bluetooth Headphones In-Ear Earbuds IPX7 Waterproof Earphones Stereo with M...
TEKTON 5941 Digital Tire Gauge, 100 PSI
Mpow Car Phone Holder, Dashboard Cell Phone Car Phone Mount with Strong Sticky Gel Pad for iPhone...
FM Transmitter, Otium Bluetooth Wireless Radio Adapter Audio Receiver Stereo Music Modulator Car ...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

RioRand Tail Lights Tailgate Light Bar Waterproof Reverse Running Brake Turn Signal Multi-Functio...
RamPro 180 Piece Rubber Grommet eyelet Ring Gasket Assortment, Set of 8 different sizes, with See...
Mpow Cell Phone Holder for Car, Windshield Long Arm Car Mount with One Button Design and Anti-ski...
Car Roof Mat for SUV, Cars, Trucks & Van Carriers (36” x 39”) –Heavy Duty Anti Slip Protective Pa...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Supercross Kings
GBSELL Car Motorcycle Cigarette Lighter Socket + LED Digital Display Voltmeter + USB USB Charger ...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Can't decide what size wheel to choose? This video might helpWatch Video

Robots Ready For Battle | Autobog MinuteWatch Video

Driving the Classiest Three-Wheeled Autocycle | Translogic 219Watch Video

Sherp ATV | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volvos Automatic Emergency Braking System | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Engineer creates world's friendliest car hornWatch Video

The origins of the Jeep Wave | The ExpositionWatch Video

Michelin Airless Tires | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Michelin unveils Vision 3D-printed, recyclable, biodegradable concept tireWatch Video

Top 10 Car Washing Tools | Autoblog DetailsWatch Video

Share This Photo X