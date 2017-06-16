  2. Spy Shots

Jaguar E-Pace has an F-Type-inspired interior

  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography

Jaguar continues to test its new small crossover, tentatively dubbed E-Pace, and that means our spy photographers continue to capture it in the wild. This time, we got some photos of the interior. From what we can see, it follows in the footsteps of the the F-Type sports car, rather than Jaguar's sedans and larger F-Pace crossover.

From the air vents down, the center stack gently slopes toward the shifter. It also has a large grab handle on the passenger side like that in the F-Type. This also makes the center stack feel more driver-centric. The shifter is also F-Type-inspired. While the Jaguar sedans and the F-Pace use a motorized dial that rises from the center console for shifting, the F-Type uses a conventional lever, as does this E-Pace. These interior design choices seem to indicate that Jaguar will market this E-Pace as being a sportier Jaguar than its existing lineup.

Our spy photographer also caught this E-Pace prototype with the hatch up. This clearly shows that the E-Pace will have a radically raked rear window. Matched with the voluptuous rear fenders, the E-Pace should have a very aggressive look. As a side note, the open hatch also reveals that there are at least one or two members of the Jaguar team that like Budweiser.

We still expect a reasonably long wait until the E-Pace makes its full debut, likely sometime next year at the earliest. We're also expecting the crossover to have a front-wheel-drive-based all-wheel-drive system like the Range Rover Evoque, and it may even use the Evoque platform. While not a bad platform or drive system, most any car enthusiast or journalist would agree that a rear-wheel drive platform would be more naturally sporty and in keeping with this car's interior and possible marketing.

Related Video:
Featured GalleryJaguar E-Pace Spy Shots
  • Image Credit: KGP Photography
Create alerts for any tag below
Spy Photos Jaguar Crossover SUV Luxury jaguar jaguar e-pace

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Klemantaski: Master Motorsports Photographer
Jaguar E-Type Six-Cylinder Originality Guide
E-Type Jaguar Restoration Manual
You & Your Jaguar XK/XKR: Buying, Enjoying, Maintaining, Modifying
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 24A Wiper Blade - 24" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 14-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079282-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 28" (Pack of 1)
Philips 9006 CrystalVision ultra Upgrade Headlight Bulb (Pack of 2)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Jaguar Car Wheel Tire Valve Stem Caps(black)
Jaguar Leaper Cat Chrome Key Chain
Motor Trend TrueShield Waterproof Car Cover - Heavy Duty Outdoor Fleece-Lined Sonic Coating - Ult...
2pcs Sets B040 Car Styling Emblem Decal Badge Fender Side Sticker JAGUAR XF XJ XJS XK S-TYPE X-TYPE
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

1959 Chrysler Royal, English MGA, Sunbeam Alpine, Jaguar XK150
Ep. - 2
Jaguar E-type: A Celebration
British Limousines
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

Can't decide what size wheel to choose? This video might helpWatch Video

Robots Ready For Battle | Autobog MinuteWatch Video

Driving the Classiest Three-Wheeled Autocycle | Translogic 219Watch Video

Sherp ATV | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Volvos Automatic Emergency Braking System | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Engineer creates world's friendliest car hornWatch Video

The origins of the Jeep Wave | The ExpositionWatch Video

Michelin Airless Tires | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Michelin unveils Vision 3D-printed, recyclable, biodegradable concept tireWatch Video

Top 10 Car Washing Tools | Autoblog DetailsWatch Video

Share This Photo X