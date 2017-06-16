  2. Official

Civic Si not powerful enough, you say? Hondata's got you covered

Not long ago, Honda engine computer tuner Hondata released a tune for the non-Si turbo Civic that gave it Si-conquering power. But Si owners won't have to fear those Civics anymore, because Hondata now has a tune for them, too. Using the calibration for an added 6 psi of boost, a Civic Si will produce an additional 27 horsepower and 40 pound-feet of torque. According to the dyno sheet on the Hondata website, this kicks power up from 205 horsepower to 232, and torque from 212 pound-feet to 252.

These power gains are for the recommended tune that adds 6 psi of boost, but the FlashPro tuner comes with other calibrations that add more or less boost. One of those is a setting for an additional 9 psi, and Hondata reports it will produce 272 pound-feet of torque. The company also says that with this tune, the clutch was beginning to slip on the dyno. So if you're planning on using this calibration, you may want to consider getting a stronger clutch.

Other than power improvements, the new Hondata tunes also come with the option of no-lift shifting. As we discovered firsthand, that no-lift shift function is a total blast. And if you purchase the FlashPro computer, you'll have access to boost pressure and other info on your smartphone, and the option to change calibrations or create your own. The FlashPro computer costs $695, but if you want to save a bit of money, you can find an authorized Hondata dealer to upload a tune to your car for $350. Hondata also offers a CARB-exempt version of the Civic Si FlashPro and tunes, so Cali Honda fans won't be left out, either.

2017 Honda Civic Si: First Drive
