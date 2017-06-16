We love driving Godzilla | Autoblog Podcast #518

This week's Autoblog Podcast brings us a discussion of how none of us wanted to quit driving the Nissan GT-R and our experiences in compact crossovers. We also talk about newly unveiled cars including Jaguar's gorgeous new XF Sportbrake and the fast and fantastic McLaren. You'll also hear about the future of car colors. Greg Migliore and Joel Stocksdale are your podcasters this week.



The rundown is below. Remember, if you have a car-related question you'd like us to answer or you want buying advice of your very own, send a message or a voice memo to podcast at autoblog dot com. (If you record audio of a question with your phone and get it to us, you could hear your very own voice on the podcast. Neat, right?) And if you have other questions or comments, please send those too.

Autoblog Podcast #518



00:00 - What we're driving

19:50 – What is the best Mazda Miata?

33:40 - Spend My Money Update

Total Duration: 36:13