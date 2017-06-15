Volvos Automatic Emergency Braking System | Autoblog Minute

This video shows off Volvo Trucks' automatic emergency braking system . The system alerts the driver of a collision risk and brakes automatically if necessary. The system can cut a truck?s speed from 49 - 0 mph in about 131 feet.

