  2. Video

The origins of the Jeep Wave | The Exposition

A video series about the history of cars.

Jeep culture is tight-knit community of passionate enthusiasts with plenty of interesting stories and traditions, like the Jeep Wave. But how did the Jeep Wave start?

Episode 2 of The Exposition looks at some theories behind the origin of this driving ritual.
Show full video transcript text
[00:00:00] Get behind the wheel of a Jeep, and you'll hopefully notice the other Jeep owners waving at you as you pass by.

It's kind of cool actually, but one thing we couldn't help wonder is, where and how did this wave start?

If you've never heard of the Jeep Wave, don't worry, you're not alone.

For example, my friend James - that's James. Back in 2013 he bought his first Jeep. Like many new young Jeep owners, he had no idea about the wave. He quickly caught on, though.

[00:00:30] So where did it start?

Oddly enough, I was only able to find three pretty convincing theories.

Theory One - The wave started in WWII as a way for soldiers to acknowledge each other while driving by on patrol.

Theory No. 2 - The wave began after the war. Which also makes sense. Since civilian Jeep owners were most likely returning veterans who already appreciated the car, the wave was a way to acknowledge each other's service.

[00:01:00] Theory No. 3 is the wave started much later, in the 70s when off-roading really took off. Kind of a way to salute a kindred spirit out looking for adventure.

Now, there is an unspoken rule of who waves first. The rule is, the younger Jeep always salutes the older one. Or if you have a stock Jeep you must wave to a modified Jeep first. These are interesting theories, but one thing's for sure, the Jeep wave is a unique tradition. The next time you drive a Jeep, be sure to wave as you pass another by.

Related Video:
Create alerts for any tag below
Ownership Videos Jeep Automotive History SUV Classics Off-Road jeep video jeep wave the exposition

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

Haynes Repair Manual: Jeep Grand Cherokee, 1993 thru 2004- All Models
Chilton Total Car Care Jeep Wrangler 1987-2011 Repair Manual (Chilton's Total Care)
Jeep Wrangler: 1987 thru 2011 - All gasoline models (Haynes Repair Manual (Paperback))
Jeep: The History of America's Greatest Vehicle
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Bosch ICON 13A Wiper Blade, Up to 40% Longer Life - 13" (Pack of 1)
Rain-X RX30214 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 14-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079281-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 26" (Pack of 1)
Car Window Shade - (3 Pack ) - 19"x12" Cling Sunshade For Car Windows - Sun, Glare And UV Rays Pr...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Jeep Wrangler Cat Dog Paw Print Car Window Vinyl Decal Sticker 5" Wide
Motor Trend Outdoor Car Cover for Jeep Wrangler 2 Door - All Weather Protection SUV Waterproof Cover
Jeep Vinyl Decal Car Sticker "Dont Follow Me You Wont Make It", 5.8 Inches Diameter with Whire Gr...
Rampage Jeep 1261 Breathable 4 Layer Car Cover
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

Jeep Grand Cherokee 75th Edition VS Moab, Utah Off-Road Adventure - TFL Reviews
Review: The Newest & Hottest Jeep Concepts from the Annual Easter Jeep Safari in Moab, Utah - TFL...
What's the most off-road worthy Jeep you can buy? - Cliffhanger 2.0
Auto Mundial 08/31/15
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

The origins of the Jeep Wave | The ExpositionWatch Video

Michelin Airless Tires | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Michelin unveils Vision 3D-printed, recyclable, biodegradable concept tireWatch Video

Top 10 Car Washing Tools | Autoblog DetailsWatch Video

Mario Kart is drifting into a Japanese VR arcadeWatch Video

Off-roading the Lyman Trail in the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee TrailhawkWatch Video

Tertill The Garden Bot | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Upcoming 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS caught testing at NurburgringWatch Video

Only 2 out of 37 midsize crossovers receive 'Good' IIHS ratings for headlightsWatch Video

In spectacular-looking new Forza Motorsport 7, no detail's too smallWatch Video

Share This Photo X