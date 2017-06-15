You can buy Jerry Seinfeld's 911 GT3 RS but it won't make you funny

Aside from its celebrity history, this 911 GT3 RS has a number of claims to fame. At the time, it had the most powerful naturally aspirated engine fitted to a 911. It produced 415 horsepower, and would rev to its stunning 8,400 rpm redline more quickly than the regular GT3 thanks to a lighter, single-mass flywheel.
That engine, combined with a lighter body than the standard GT3, would shoot the RS to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds. It could stop equally quickly thanks to 6-piston calipers up front and 4-piston units in the back. Both the standard GT3 and GT3 RS were the first in the GT3 line to use Porsche Active Suspension Management, which provided street and track settings for suspension. And unlike the last GT3 RS, this car came with an honest-to-goodness manual transmission.
Related Video: