  2. Auctions

You can buy Jerry Seinfeld's 911 GT3 RS but it won't make you funny

Porsches are pretty cool. Jerry Seinfeld is, too. Combine the two, and you get lots of cool, which this Porsche 911 GT3 RS has. That's because this particular example was first owned by the famous comedian and car enthusiast. Considering Seinfeld's fondness for Porsches, this car was likely in very good hands for a good portion of its life, too. And it could be yours if you bring enough money to Russo and Steele's Monterey auction, which will take place from August 17 to August 19 around the time of the Pebble Beach Concours.

2007 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

Aside from its celebrity history, this 911 GT3 RS has a number of claims to fame. At the time, it had the most powerful naturally aspirated engine fitted to a 911. It produced 415 horsepower, and would rev to its stunning 8,400 rpm redline more quickly than the regular GT3 thanks to a lighter, single-mass flywheel.

2007 Porsche 911 GT3 RS

That engine, combined with a lighter body than the standard GT3, would shoot the RS to 60 mph in 4.0 seconds. It could stop equally quickly thanks to 6-piston calipers up front and 4-piston units in the back. Both the standard GT3 and GT3 RS were the first in the GT3 line to use Porsche Active Suspension Management, which provided street and track settings for suspension. And unlike the last GT3 RS, this car came with an honest-to-goodness manual transmission.

  Image Credit: Russo and Steele
Celebrities Porsche Auctions Coupe Performance jerry seinfeld porsche 911 porsche 911 gt3 rs

