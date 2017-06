Panoz working on an electric endurance race car, the GT-EV

Following up on the DeltaWing and the hybrid GTR-1, Panoz is once again working on an experimental endurance racing car. The latest car is from the venerable race and sports car builder is a full electric called the GT-EV, and is being developed with parent company Green4U. Though it lacks the fascinating wheel layout of the DeltaWing, it has a number of unique features of its own.First and foremost is the driving position. Rather than sitting square in the middle of the car, a GT-EV driver will sit on the left side of the car. The reason for this appears to be that the battery pack is located on the right side of the car. Having the driver and battery pack side-by-side likely keeps things balanced, and not putting the driver above the batteries probably helps keep the car low. One of the other features of the GT-EV is a removable battery pack that is supposed to be easy enough to swap out to make pit stop switching fast. This is likely another reason for the asymmetric design, since the car can have just one large battery pack on one side that faces toward the pit garage to be quickly swapped.The car is still in development, but Panoz and Green4U have released their targets for final specifications. They aim to make the car between 2,200 and 2,750 pounds with dual electric motors supplying between 536 and 600 horsepower to all four wheels. The companies also plan for the car to have a top speed of roughly 180 mph and go 90 to 110 miles between battery changes at race pace.