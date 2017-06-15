Panoz working on an electric endurance race car, the GT-EV
Following up on the DeltaWing and the hybrid GTR-1, Panoz is once again working on an experimental endurance racing car. The latest car is from the venerable race and sports car builder is a full electric called the GT-EV, and is being developed with parent company Green4U. Though it lacks the fascinating wheel layout of the DeltaWing, it has a number of unique features of its own.
First and foremost is the driving position. Rather than sitting square in the middle of the car, a GT-EV driver will sit on the left side of the car. The reason for this appears to be that the battery pack is located on the right side of the car. Having the driver and battery pack side-by-side likely keeps things balanced, and not putting the driver above the batteries probably helps keep the car low. One of the other features of the GT-EV is a removable battery pack that is supposed to be easy enough to swap out to make pit stop switching fast. This is likely another reason for the asymmetric design, since the car can have just one large battery pack on one side that faces toward the pit garage to be quickly swapped.
The car is still in development, but Panoz and Green4U have released their targets for final specifications. They aim to make the car between 2,200 and 2,750 pounds with dual electric motors supplying between 536 and 600 horsepower to all four wheels. The companies also plan for the car to have a top speed of roughly 180 mph and go 90 to 110 miles between battery changes at race pace.
First and foremost is the driving position. Rather than sitting square in the middle of the car, a GT-EV driver will sit on the left side of the car. The reason for this appears to be that the battery pack is located on the right side of the car. Having the driver and battery pack side-by-side likely keeps things balanced, and not putting the driver above the batteries probably helps keep the car low. One of the other features of the GT-EV is a removable battery pack that is supposed to be easy enough to swap out to make pit stop switching fast. This is likely another reason for the asymmetric design, since the car can have just one large battery pack on one side that faces toward the pit garage to be quickly swapped.
The car is still in development, but Panoz and Green4U have released their targets for final specifications. They aim to make the car between 2,200 and 2,750 pounds with dual electric motors supplying between 536 and 600 horsepower to all four wheels. The companies also plan for the car to have a top speed of roughly 180 mph and go 90 to 110 miles between battery changes at race pace.
Panoz and Green4U are certainly serious about getting this car into races - possibly the 24 Hours of Le Mans. The CEO and co-founder of Green4U said, "Our goal is to run our car in a race, perhaps even applying for a future Garage 56 slot, and apply what we learn to our Green4U EV vehicle designs." Garage 56 is the slot left open at Le Mans for experimental race cars.
There are also plans for a road-going version. The gray-colored car in renderings shows how real headlights would look on the vehicle. They also reveal the car's tandem seating position, which would be necessary considering the car's unique driver placement.
Related Video:
Trending
- Great used cars for less than $10,000
- Owners say these cars aren't very good deals
- New Car Buying Guides
- Cheapest new automobiles in America
- Fastest-depreciating cars in the United States
- Find and compare 2017 Models
From Our Partners
You May Like
Links by Zergnet