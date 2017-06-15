And the winning bid for the first Honda Civic Type R auction is ...

That's a handsome sum for a car with a base MSRP of $34,775. But this isn't just any Honda Civic, nor any Type R. It's the first one to enter the US, with VIN No. 01, in an Aegean Blue paint that oh-so-smartly complements its red Type R badging. Above all, the proceeds benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. And even though no one could outbid the as-yet-unnamed lucky winner, people are making contributions to the foundation nonetheless as a result of the auction.
In case you missed it, here's our first-drive review of the Type R. And here is the full video of its record run on the Nürburgring.
