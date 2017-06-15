  2. Followup

And the winning bid for the first Honda Civic Type R auction is ...

2017 Honda Civic Type R VIN 1
  Image Credit: Honda
2017 Honda Civic
MSRP $18,740
We told you a few days ago that the first US Honda Civic Type R was going to be auctioned online at Bring-a-Trailer. Two days later, we reported that the bidding had already hit $200,000 - and noted that it was a curious strategy to drop such a big bid so early in an auction. Well, maybe it wasn't: Apparently it drove all the other bidders away, as $200,000 takes the car.

That's a handsome sum for a car with a base MSRP of $34,775. But this isn't just any Honda Civic, nor any Type R. It's the first one to enter the US, with VIN No. 01, in an Aegean Blue paint that oh-so-smartly complements its red Type R badging. Above all, the proceeds benefit the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. And even though no one could outbid the as-yet-unnamed lucky winner, people are making contributions to the foundation nonetheless as a result of the auction.

In case you missed it, here's our first-drive review of the Type R. And here is the full video of its record run on the Nürburgring.

