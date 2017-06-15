  2. Official

Relive The Fate of the Furious in your living room with Anki Overdrive's remote-controlled cars

Have you ever watched a Fast and Furious movie and thought to yourself, "Man, it would be so cool if I could race alongside Dom and Letty?" Well, Anki is adding a new starter kit to its Anki Overdrive remote-control racing line that will let you do just that. It's just on a smaller scale and without the massive property damage.

In case you're unfamiliar with Anki Overdrive toys, imagine a cross between slot cars and Mario Kart. The starter kit comes with a variety of track pieces for the cars to race on, and the cars themselves are endowed with artificial intelligence (AI) that keeps them on the track. The cars can be controlled by a person via a free Anki Overdrive phone app, or driven by the on-board AI. This means that you can race friends and family, or race solo agains the computer. The Mario Kart part comes in the form of various upgrades and weapons used to defeat opponents. However, they don't actually create explosions like the concept art below, they just temporarily affect the opponent car. The app also includes different computer opponents, race modes, and more.

Anki Overdrive Fast and Furious rendering

The Fast and Furious starter kit the company is releasing this September adds two somewhat real-world (let's face it, there isn't much real in the Fast and Furious series) cars to race: the Dodge Charger driven by Dom Toretto, and the International MXT driven by Hobbs. The cars have new upgrades and weapons, and the updated app includes Dom, Hobbs, Letty, and Tej as characters with which to race. The kit also includes 10 pieces of a track, a charging platform, guardrails, and a couple of risers. An exclusive "Power Zone" track piece is also included that blasts opponent cars when driven across. People that pre-order the kit will get a jump section included for free. Everything in the new set is also compatible with existing Anki Overdrive cars, and the set itself costs $169.99.

Related Video:
  • Image Credit: Anki
Create alerts for any tag below
Toys/Games Gadgets Smartphone Technology fast and furious official remote control car slot cars the fast and the furious the fate of the furious

Videos

The origins of the Jeep Wave | The ExpositionWatch Video

Michelin Airless Tires | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Michelin unveils Vision 3D-printed, recyclable, biodegradable concept tireWatch Video

Top 10 Car Washing Tools | Autoblog DetailsWatch Video

Mario Kart is drifting into a Japanese VR arcadeWatch Video

Off-roading the Lyman Trail in the 2017 Jeep Grand Cherokee TrailhawkWatch Video

Tertill The Garden Bot | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Upcoming 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS caught testing at NurburgringWatch Video

Only 2 out of 37 midsize crossovers receive 'Good' IIHS ratings for headlightsWatch Video

In spectacular-looking new Forza Motorsport 7, no detail's too smallWatch Video

Share This Photo X