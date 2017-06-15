Relive The Fate of the Furious in your living room with Anki Overdrive's remote-controlled cars

In case you're unfamiliar with Anki Overdrive toys, imagine a cross between slot cars and Mario Kart. The starter kit comes with a variety of track pieces for the cars to race on, and the cars themselves are endowed with artificial intelligence (AI) that keeps them on the track. The cars can be controlled by a person via a free Anki Overdrive phone app, or driven by the on-board AI. This means that you can race friends and family, or race solo agains the computer. The Mario Kart part comes in the form of various upgrades and weapons used to defeat opponents. However, they don't actually create explosions like the concept art below, they just temporarily affect the opponent car. The app also includes different computer opponents, race modes, and more.
The Fast and Furious starter kit the company is releasing this September adds two somewhat real-world (let's face it, there isn't much real in the Fast and Furious series) cars to race: the Dodge Charger driven by Dom Toretto, and the International MXT driven by Hobbs. The cars have new upgrades and weapons, and the updated app includes Dom, Hobbs, Letty, and Tej as characters with which to race. The kit also includes 10 pieces of a track, a charging platform, guardrails, and a couple of risers. An exclusive "Power Zone" track piece is also included that blasts opponent cars when driven across. People that pre-order the kit will get a jump section included for free. Everything in the new set is also compatible with existing Anki Overdrive cars, and the set itself costs $169.99.
