  Official

Ford ups F-150 and Expedition engine output for 2018

Of all the details Ford has released regarding the 2018 F-150 and Expedition, from on-board entertainment to pricing, the one thing the company hasn't revealed are full specs on the trucks' engines. Today, Ford finally revealed all of the details on the gasoline engines, and they show minor gains almost across the board.

In the Ford F-150, the downsized naturally aspirated 3.3-liter V6 picks up 8 horsepower over the bigger 3.5-liter engine for a total of 290, and 12 pound-feet of torque for a total of 265. The 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 doesn't get any more power, but it does pick up 25 extra pound-feet of twist at 400 in total. The naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 also sees gains of 10 horsepower and 13 pound-feet, bringing its final numbers to 395 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Both the regular F-150's and Raptor's 3.5-liter EcoBoost engines have the same outputs as last year's models.

The Expedition only offers the EcoBoost 3.5-liter V6, but it now has two versions, and they both make more power than the outgoing model. The standard version, available on XL, XLT, and Limited trim levels gains 10 horsepower and 50 pound-feet of torque over the old engine. This means it makes the same 375 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque as the F-150. The Expedition Platinum takes the engine a step farther, making 400 horsepower and 480 pound-feet of torque because it requires the use of premium fuel.

Only one powertrain is unaccounted for in this treasure trove of specifications, and that's the F-150's new 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6. Since the engine is based on the same diesel used in the Land Rover Range Rover. In that application it makes 254 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque. We expect the Ford iteration will produce similar numbers.

