Michelin Airless Tires | Autoblog Minute

Michelin has unveiled its Vision concept tire at the 2017 Movin? On conference in Montreal. The airless tire-and-wheel in one �? a ?tweel,? if you will �? is made from organic, bio-sourced materials that are both recyclable and biodegradable.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.