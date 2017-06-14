  2. Official

McLaren lops top off 570S without a performance penalty

  •   Engine
    Twin-turbocharged 3.8L V8
  •   Power
    562 HP / 443 LB-FT
  •   Transmission
    7-Speed DCT
  •   0-60 Time
    3.1 Seconds
  •   Top Speed
    204 MPH
  •   Drivetrain
    Rear-Wheel Drive
  •   Engine Placement
    Mid
  •   Curb Weight
    3,287 LBS
  •   Seating
    2
  •   MPG
    16 City / 23 HWY
  •   Base Price
    $208,800

McLaren will have fully fleshed out its 570 range with the introduction of this new 570S Spider, which will make its public debut at this year's Goodwood Festival of Speed. So now there's a 570 for the long-distance driver (570GT), sun worshiper (570S Spider), and the hardcore sports car fanatic (570S). Unlike the 570GT, though, the 570S Spider has almost no reduction in performance compared with the hardtop 570S.

The Spider has the same 562-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8, and it still catapults the car to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. It also has the same top speed of 204 mph with the top up. With the top down, it's reduced to 196 mph. McLaren also says the Spider is just as stiff as the coupe, and the slightly longer rear spoiler helps keep downforce the same. Heck, fuel economy stays the same, too, at 16 mpg in the city and 23 mpg on the highway. You know, if you cared about that kind of stuff.

That's not to say there isn't any penalty for adding a convertible top. The Spider weighs 101 pounds more than the standard 570S. That's not insignificant, but it probably won't make much of a difference unless you're on the track.

In exchange, you'll be able to soak up rays and exhaust noise through the open roof. It won't take long to let in the light either, since the top goes up or down in just 15 seconds. The rear window also acts as a wind deflector and can be electrically raised or lowered, whether or not the top is up.

The 570S Spider is available to order right now, starting at $208,800, so it will cost about $10,000 more than the coupe. The Audi R8 Spyder and Porsche 911 Turbo S cost less, too. But on the flip side, you'll pay over $50,000 more for a Ferrari 488 Spider or Lamborghini Huracan Spyder.

