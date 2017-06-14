McLaren lops top off 570S without a performance penalty

The Spider has the same 562-horsepower twin-turbocharged V8, and it still catapults the car to 60 mph in 3.1 seconds. It also has the same top speed of 204 mph with the top up. With the top down, it's reduced to 196 mph. McLaren also says the Spider is just as stiff as the coupe, and the slightly longer rear spoiler helps keep downforce the same. Heck, fuel economy stays the same, too, at 16 mpg in the city and 23 mpg on the highway. You know, if you cared about that kind of stuff.
That's not to say there isn't any penalty for adding a convertible top. The Spider weighs 101 pounds more than the standard 570S. That's not insignificant, but it probably won't make much of a difference unless you're on the track.
In exchange, you'll be able to soak up rays and exhaust noise through the open roof. It won't take long to let in the light either, since the top goes up or down in just 15 seconds. The rear window also acts as a wind deflector and can be electrically raised or lowered, whether or not the top is up.
The 570S Spider is available to order right now, starting at $208,800, so it will cost about $10,000 more than the coupe. The Audi R8 Spyder and Porsche 911 Turbo S cost less, too. But on the flip side, you'll pay over $50,000 more for a Ferrari 488 Spider or Lamborghini Huracan Spyder.
