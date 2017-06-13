Tertill The Garden Bot | Autoblog Minute

Franklin Robotics has created a Roomba for your garden. Tertill is a solar powered week wacker that can live in your garden. Currently a Kickstarter campaign Tertill shipments are scheduled to begin in 2018.

Autoblog Minute is a short-form video series covering the hottest news in automotive and transportation. You'll find segments on everything from the latest vehicle concepts, to autonomous drones, to viral videos. This bite-size content will get you quickly caught up with what's going on in the industry.

