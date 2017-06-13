Only 2 out of 37 midsize crossovers receive 'Good' IIHS ratings for headlights

Both glare and distance were significant issues for many of these crossovers. Glare problems affected over half of the headlight combinations tested. IIHS highlighted the Kia Sorento as one of the worst vehicles tested for distance. It illuminated half of the distance of the highly rated 2017 Volvo XC60. It's also interesting that the Volvo's best headlights are optional, and not the standard lamps. The other crossover to rate "Good" was the 2017 Hyundai Santa Fe.
The IIHS tested 2017 models, except for two 2018s, the Audi Q5 and Chevy Equinox. You can see the full list of headlight ratings here.
The middling performance of these midsize crossovers is part of a larger headlight issue. The organization tested small crossovers last July, and none received a Good score. Only four took home an Acceptable rating. And as of last December, only seven cars with the best IIHS Top Safety Pick+ designation came equipped with Good headlights. To receive the Top Safety Pick+ award, a car must have at least Acceptable headlight performance.
Related Video: