Bloodhound team says testing of the supersonic car is a go

What is presumably the world's fastest car has been sitting still for a long time, but that might change in, well, a few months. A date has been set for the Bloodhound supersonic land-speed car to be tested for the first time - in October. Or in the words of the team's press release: "Bloodhound is go!"The testing at Cornwall Airport Newquay, in England, will come 20 years after RAF Wing Cmdr. Andy Green steered the Thrust SSC to the current record of 763.035 mph. Green is signed on to pilot the Bloodhound as well, with a goal of going far, far beyond his earlier mark.

The Bloodhound team is planning a month of testing on the steering, brakes, suspension, data systems, and other systems - especially the EJ200 jet engine borrowed from a 1,500-mph Eurofighter Typhoon fighter, and especially the engine's air intake. First will come some static tests, with the car tied down. Then the Bloodhound will stretch its legs to 200 mph on Cornwall's 1.7-mile runway.



The team expects those runs to attract thousands of onlookers.



If all goes well, the run for the record would happen later on in South Africa sometime in 2018. The dates for the project have been pushed back repeatedly over technical and funding issues since it was first announced in October 2008. So, fingers crossed.



