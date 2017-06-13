See the new Audi A8 early in Spider-Man: Homecoming

Audi
is moving beyond being the primary car provider for Tony Stark in the Iron Man
films, and is taking a major role in the upcoming Spider-Man: Homecoming
film. Though product placement is generally obnoxious, at least this placement will give car enthusiasts a sneak peek at the new Audi A8
. The car is slated for a full debut on July 11, but Audi says the car appears in Spider-Man
, which comes out much sooner on June 28. Though the car has yet to be fully revealed, we know it will have a unique 48-volt electrical system
and semi-autonomous driving technology. Audi says that some of that semi-autonomous technology will be on display in the film.
As cool as that may be, we're concerned about other Audi placement in the film. Apparently an R8
convertible will reprise its role as Tony Stark's daily driver, which makes sense, but Peter Parker will be driving a TTS
Roadster, which makes much less sense. In case you weren't aware, Peter Parker is a lower-middle class high school student, so unless there's a plot twist in which he comes into a lot of money suddenly, a new TTS
isn't something we'd expect to see him drive. Audi doesn't give much context for the TTS's appearance, so maybe the friendly neighborhood Spider-Man borrows (or joyrides in) the Audi at some point.
Related Video: