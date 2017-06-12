  2. Buying Guide

Hyundai's Genesis gives birth to a sweet lease deal

In its June issue, Motor Trend devoted its cover to $399/month "luxury lease deals" with the question: Which sport sedan gives you the most for your money? The article included all of the usual suspects – Lexus, Mercedes, Audi, Jaguar, and Cadillac – along with the newest outlier, Alfa Romeo's Giulia.

We wouldn't dissuade you from considering an Alfa or a Jaguar XE, but as of June 1, Hyundai's Genesis has an alternative. The Genesis G80 is an evolution of Hyundai's Genesis sedan, now selling under its own Genesis brand. And while the G80 skews luxury more than sport, it has a lot to offer.

For that same $399/month over 36 months MT touted for smaller sport sedans, you can enjoy space akin to a BMW 5 Series, a responsive V6 powertrain, and enough refinement to get big tips if driving for Uber. Details of the lease offer:

Lease starting at $399/month for 36 months with $3,999 due at signing 6/1/2017 ~ 7/5/2017
Lease a 2017 G80 4dr Sdn 3.8L V6 RWD for $399 per month for 36 months with $3,999 due at lease signing. Excludes registration, tax, title and license.

Closed end lease for 2017 G80 4dr Sedan 3.8L V6 RWD (Model # B2402R65) available from June 1, 2017 through July 5, 2017, to well-qualified lessees approved by Genesis Finance. Not all lessees will qualify. Higher lease rates apply for lessees with lower credit ratings. Offer based on $3,999 due at lease signing (includes $399 first payment and $3,600 capitalized cost reduction). No security deposit required. MSRP $42,350 (includes destination, excludes tax, license, title, registration, documentation fees, options, insurance and the like). Actual net capitalized cost $37,250. Net capitalized cost includes $750 acquisition fee. Dealer contribution may vary and could affect actual lease payment. Total monthly payments $14,348. Option to purchase at lease end $24,140. Lessee is responsible for third-party fees. Third-party fees vary by state or locality. Lessee is also responsible for insurance, maintenance, repairs, $.25 per mile over 10,000 miles/year, excess wear, and a $400 disposition fee. Disposition fee of $400 applies in all states except in CO, IN, IA, KS, ME, OK, SC, WI, WV, & WY, where disposition fee is subject to state law limitations.
