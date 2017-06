Hyundai's Genesis gives birth to a sweet lease deal

In its June issue, Motor Trend devoted its cover to $399/month "luxury lease deals " with the question: Which sport sedan gives you the most for your money? The article included all of the usual suspects – Lexus Jaguar , and Cadillac – along with the newest outlier, Alfa Romeo's Giulia We wouldn't dissuade you from considering an Alfa or a Jaguar XE , but as of June 1, Hyundai's Genesis has an alternative. The Genesis G80 is an evolution of Hyundai's Genesis sedan, now selling under its own Genesis brand . And while the G80 skews luxury more than sport, it has a lot to offer.For that same $399/month over 36 months MT touted for smaller sport sedans, you can enjoy space akin to a BMW 5 Series, a responsive V6 powertrain, and enough refinement to get big tips if driving for Uber . Details of the lease offer Lease a 2017 G80 4dr Sdn 3.8L V6 RWD for $399 per month for 36 months with $3,999 due at lease signing. Excludes registration, tax, title and license.Closed end lease for 2017 G80 4dr Sedan 3.8L V6 RWD (Model # B2402R65) available from June 1, 2017 through July 5, 2017, to well-qualified lessees approved by Genesis Finance. Not all lessees will qualify. Higher lease rates apply for lessees with lower credit ratings. Offer based on $3,999 due at lease signing (includes $399 first payment and $3,600 capitalized cost reduction). No security deposit required. MSRP $42,350 (includes destination, excludes tax, license, title, registration, documentation fees, options, insurance and the like). Actual net capitalized cost $37,250. Net capitalized cost includes $750 acquisition fee. Dealer contribution may vary and could affect actual lease payment. Total monthly payments $14,348. Option to purchase at lease end $24,140. Lessee is responsible for third-party fees. Third-party fees vary by state or locality. Lessee is also responsible for insurance, maintenance, repairs , $.25 per mile over 10,000 miles/year, excess wear, and a $400 disposition fee. Disposition fee of $400 applies in all states except in CO, IN, IA, KS, ME, OK, SC, WI, WV, & WY, where disposition fee is subject to state law limitations.