Debating the Ferrari 488 spider and the best Mazda Miata | Autoblog Podcast #517

The Autoblog Podcast returns this week with a batch of hot cars. We debate just how 'special' the Ferrari 488 Spider really is, ponder the best Mazda Miata, and of course, spend your money. There's also a surprise twist at the very end of the show. Mike Austin, Greg Migliore, and Joel Stocksdale are your podcasters this week.

The rundown is below. Remember, if you have a car-related question you'd like us to answer or you want buying advice of your very own, send a message or a voice memo to podcast at autoblog dot com. (If you record audio of a question with your phone and get it to us, you could hear your very own voice on the podcast. Neat, right?) And if you have other questions or comments, please send those too.

  • iTunes – Subscribe to the Autoblog Podcast in iTunes
  • RSS – Add the Autoblog Podcast feed to your RSS aggregator
  • MP3 – Download the MP3 directly
Topics and stories we mention Rundown
  • 00:00 - Intro / What we're driving
  • 28:00 – What is the best Mazda Miata?
  • 00:40:20 - Spend My Money
  • Total Duration: 1:01.13

