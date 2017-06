2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS revealed alongside Forza Motorsport 7

In addition to announcing Forza Motorsport 7 the Microsoft Xbox E3 press conference had another automotive-related reveal. When the game was announced, they also took the time to highlight the inclusion of Porsches in the game, with the reveal of a new model. The new Porsche is the 2018 911 GT2 RS, and it's apparently the most powerful 911 ever.Unfortunately, the specific output was not revealed at the event. We reached out to Porsche, but they wouldn't provide that information either. We've previously heard that the GT2 RS will use a strengthened version of the twin-turbocharged engine in the Turbo S fitted with bigger turbos and water injection to make 641 horsepower that will be sent through a PDK gearbox to the rear wheels. That would handily eclipse the power output of the last GT2 RS , which made 620 horsepower.Considering the limited-production status of past GT2 RS models, very few people will get a chance to drive it. But anyone with an Xbox One or sufficiently powerful PC will be able to drive it virtually when Forza Motorsport 7 is released this October . The car will be featured in the game, which is thoroughly unsurprising considering it was revealed alongside the game.