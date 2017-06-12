2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS revealed alongside Forza Motorsport 7

Unfortunately, the specific output was not revealed at the event. We reached out to Porsche, but they wouldn't provide that information either. We've previously heard that the GT2 RS will use a strengthened version of the twin-turbocharged engine in the Turbo S fitted with bigger turbos and water injection to make 641 horsepower that will be sent through a PDK gearbox to the rear wheels. That would handily eclipse the power output of the last GT2 RS, which made 620 horsepower.
Considering the limited-production status of past GT2 RS models, very few people will get a chance to drive it. But anyone with an Xbox One or sufficiently powerful PC will be able to drive it virtually when Forza Motorsport 7 is released this October. The car will be featured in the game, which is thoroughly unsurprising considering it was revealed alongside the game.
Related Video: