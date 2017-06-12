Forum die-hards render upcoming Jeep Wrangler JT Rubicon pickup

These renders reflect the latest gleaned from recent spyshots. Note the cut of the bed, which is angled to match the rear fender's forward line, tucking it nicely under the rear door. The doors will also not have a body line or crease running across them, apparently. That line will occur on the front fenders and the bed, but not on the doors, it seems.
JLWranglerForums.com's has a good track record, and while there's no guarantee that the bits hiding under the camo and rendered here are final, this is likely a pretty good preview of what we'll see on the road soon. In the meantime, catch up on all we know about the Wrangler pickup here.
Related Video: