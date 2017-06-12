  2. Rumormill

Forum die-hards render upcoming Jeep Wrangler JT Rubicon pickup

Jeep Wrangler Pickup lead
  • Jeep Wrangler Pickup
  • Image Credit: Copyright Jlwranglerforums.com
Our friends at JLWranglerForums.com shared the renders you see above with us, showing off their best guess at what the upcoming Jeep Wrangler JT pickup will look like. It's not due for a while yet, but we've already seen a lot of the truck (under heavy camouflage) – enough to piece together some renders. Some of the small details may change, but then again, the Wrangler is one of the great constants in the automotive world. Expect a lot of carryover from JK to JL.

These renders reflect the latest gleaned from recent spyshots. Note the cut of the bed, which is angled to match the rear fender's forward line, tucking it nicely under the rear door. The doors will also not have a body line or crease running across them, apparently. That line will occur on the front fenders and the bed, but not on the doors, it seems.

JLWranglerForums.com's has a good track record, and while there's no guarantee that the bits hiding under the camo and rendered here are final, this is likely a pretty good preview of what we'll see on the road soon. In the meantime, catch up on all we know about the Wrangler pickup here.

Featured GalleryJeep Wrangler Pickup Renders
