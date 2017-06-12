Better Fit: Smallest Honda gets a little refresh, Honda Sensing

Honda's versatile Fit subcompact hatchback gets a few nice touches for 2018, Honda announced Monday. High on the list: some cosmetic improvements, a new Sport trim level and Honda Sensing as at least an option.



"With sporty new styling and additional feature content, the 2018 Honda Fit ups the ante with new styling and sophistication not typically found in the subcompact segment," said Jeff Conrad, senior vice president of Honda in America. "Fit has always represented a great value for subcompact customers, and the addition of available Honda Sensing to its fun-to-drive performance and unmatched versatility will keep the Honda Fit as the industry's benchmark subcompact."

As with most mid-model refreshes, the styling changes are mostly at the front and rear. It has a new-look chrome and black grille sporting a bigger Honda badge. Headlines are more integrated, and the front gets a full-width splitter. In back, the bumper and taillights are redesigned.



Positioned between the LX and EX trims, the new Sport trim looks even ... sportier, with touches such as the front splitter in bright orange and black 16-inch alloys.

Two new colors are Helios Yellow Pearl and Orange Fury.



Honda Sensing is available on LX and Sport trims and standard on EX and above. It includes adaptive cruise, automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping and departure warning, and road departure warning and mitigation. Says Honda, "This makes Fit the most affordable car in America with such a robust suite of available advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies and the only vehicle within its segment to do so."

This is the Fit's first update since the third generation launched in the 2015 model year.



Honda says more information on the 2018 will be forthcoming.

