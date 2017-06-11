This is the Fisker EMotion

Fisker unveiled the EMotion via Twitter, and he says it will have a range of 400 or more miles and can recharge in as little as nine minutes – but that'll definitely depend on what kind of equipment its owner is charging with. It'll also be autonomous, according to Fisker, helped by the big LIDAR sensor built into its chrome front beak. Just what level of autonomous we're talking about remains to be seen.
Fisker EMotion: World's most advanced EV. 400 mile + range, 9 min fast charging, autonomous & connected. Very proud of what we are creating! pic.twitter.com/7xWneZwMaT— Henrik Fisker (@FiskerOfficial) June 10, 2017
So far, we like what we see from Fisker. And, if the designer-entrepreneur manages to put this thing into production, we look forward to seeing it on the road.
Related Video: