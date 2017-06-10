  2. Report

Richard Hammond is recovering after fiery crash in Rimac Concept One

Let's get the most important bit of information out of the way first: Richard Hammond is fine. He suffered a fractured bone in his knee, but is otherwise "conscious and talking," according to an official statement from The Grand Tour. The Rimac Concept One he was driving, however, is another story entirely. It's a goner.



As you can see, the electric car ended up on its roof and burst into flames, but thankfully not until after Hammond was able to exit the vehicle. He was airlifted to a hospital in Switzerland. "The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated," according to a statement. Hammond, along with co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson and James May, are currently filming season two of The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime.

his is not the first time Hammond has had a mishap while filming cars and motorcycles. His worst crash happened back in 2006, when he ended up in a coma and suffered brain damage.

Clarkson said on Twitter that Hammond's Rimac accident "was the biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening." Here's hoping the rest of filming is less eventful.

Related Video:
  • News Source: The Grand Tour via Twitter
Create alerts for any tag below
Celebrities Green TV/Movies amazon prime crash report richard hammond rimac concept one the grand tour

Trending

From Our Partners

You May Like
Links by Zergnet

Shop Books

McQueen's Motorcycles: Racing and Riding with the King of Cool
The People's Tycoon: Henry Ford and the American Century
The Dune Buggy Handbook: The A-Z of VW-based Buggies since 1964 - New Edition
dub magazine issue 67 2016
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Parts & Accessories

Rain-X RX30218 Weatherbeater Wiper Blade - 18-Inches - (Pack of 1)
Rain-X 5079275-2 Latitude Wiper Blade, 18" (Pack of 1)
Philips 9005 CrystalVision ultra Upgrade Headlight Bulb (Pack of 2)
SYLVANIA 9005 XtraVision Halogen Headlight Bulb, (Contains 2 Bulbs)
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Merchandise

Speed Girl
Classic Accessories 10-010-051001-00 OverDrive PolyPro I Full Size Sedan Car Cover
SiriusLED Extremely Bright 3030 Chipset LED Bulbs for Car Interior Dome Map Door Courtesy License...
Celebrity Boat Cruiser White Color Window Notebook Art Wall Decoration Home Decor Wall Art Car He...
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Shop Movies

SEMA's Hottest Car
The 2015 Goodwood Moble Motor Show
Dream Car Garrage 22 01
Collecting Beanies for Fun and Profit [VHS]
Movies Merchandise Parts & Accessories Books

Videos

In spectacular-looking new Forza Motorsport 7, no detail's too smallWatch Video

Neutron E-Motorcycle | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Red Planet Rover Concept | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

My, what a big hood the Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 hasWatch Video

This old Mercedes-Benz 190E DTM racer shows a C63 AMG new tricksWatch Video

Biv "Smart" Speed Bump | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

New Project Cars 2 trailer drops and September release date announcedWatch Video

Take a Ford GT factory video tour with Forza MotorsportWatch Video

Scrooser Electric Scooter Scrooser Electric Scooter | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Supra Interior Spied | Autoblog MinuteWatch Video

Share This Photo X