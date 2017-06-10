Richard Hammond is recovering after fiery crash in Rimac Concept One

Richard Hammond was involved in a serious crash, but very fortunately suffered no serious injury. pic.twitter.com/4Oib32IJvj— The Grand Tour (@thegrandtour) June 10, 2017
As you can see, the electric car ended up on its roof and burst into flames, but thankfully not until after Hammond was able to exit the vehicle. He was airlifted to a hospital in Switzerland. "The cause of the crash is unknown and is being investigated," according to a statement. Hammond, along with co-hosts Jeremy Clarkson and James May, are currently filming season two of The Grand Tour on Amazon Prime.
his is not the first time Hammond has had a mishap while filming cars and motorcycles. His worst crash happened back in 2006, when he ended up in a coma and suffered brain damage.
Clarkson said on Twitter that Hammond's Rimac accident "was the biggest crash I've ever seen and the most frightening." Here's hoping the rest of filming is less eventful.
Related Video: